Woman attacked by a deer northeast of Colorado Springs, wildlife officials believe the animal was illegally raised by a neighbor

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A deer attacked a woman as she was walking her dog in Colorado on Friday and wildlife officials believe the animal was illegally raised by a neighbor. The woman survived the vicious attack, but CPW is reminding the public of the dangers that come on top of interacting with wildlife.

The attack happened in the morning as the victim was walking her dog. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) didn’t share an exact location but said the incident happened in the Black Forest area. CPW said the deer approached the woman, and she “thought the deer simply wanted to be ‘snuggled’ when it approached her and her dog.” Following the attack, wildlife officers were forced to track down the buck and euthanize it.

“The attack comes after CPW wildlife officers received tips that a neighbor of the victim was feeding the 1 ½-year-old buck – and even raised it after it was orphaned – in violation of state law,” CPW wrote in a release.

CPW was investigating numerous tips about someone illegally raising a deer before the attack, but they were never able to confirm it. The woman attacked had injuries to her head, face, and legs. Despite her serious injuries, she is expected to recover. She remained hospitalized as of Friday night.

“Later Friday morning, a CPW wildlife officer was approached outside the victim’s home by a young buck with obvious blood on its antlers. Given the aggressive nature of the buck and the visible blood on its antlers, the officer euthanized the deer,” CPW wrote.

CPW was able to track down the person suspected of raising the deer. A citation is expected but the investigation is ongoing. The victim in the

“This buck showed no fear of the woman and her dog. And when our officer responded to the scene, it approached within a few feet. This tells me the deer was very comfortable around people. Dangerously comfortable. It viewed humans as a source of food.”

CPW detailed the attack in the release:

“When she realized she was under attack, the victim said she dropped her dog, grabbed the deer’s antlers and she and the animal fell to the ground,” CPW wrote. “It gored her until she was able to regain her feet. She ran to [her] house and punched in the security code to open their garage door, only to be attacked a second time by the deer. She ran between two cars in the garage to get away from the deer and end the attack.”

Click here to read more from CPW.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.