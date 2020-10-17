Sen. Gardner announces ‘push’ for VA Hospital in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs is a proud military community. Olympic City USA is neighbors with multiple military installations including Fort Carson, Schriever Air Force Base and even the United States Air Force Academy. El Paso County is also home to more than 80,000 veterans according to the most recent Census data, and as that number grows more and more Americans who served our country will require proper care.

Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner, who is running against Democratic candidate and former Governor John Hickenlooper in the upcoming election, announced a “push” for a VA Hospital in Colorado Springs on Friday.

“Today Secretary Wilkie and I met with the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Center in Aurora to discuss ways to improve care for veterans in Colorado, and I firmly believe one of the ways we can achieve increased access to services, especially with the projections for rapid growth in the veteran population in El Paso County, is through a VA Hospital in Colorado Springs,” said Senator Gardner. “I am forever grateful to our nation’s men and women who served in uniform and will always fight to ensure they receive access to the quality care they deserve.”

A timeline wasn’t announced on the possibility of breaking ground for a VA Hospital in Colorado Springs.

If you are a veteran in El Paso County and need more information on Veterans Services, click here.

