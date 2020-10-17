Advertisement

Record number of voters already turning out for election

(KKTV)
By Megan Hiler
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 4:22 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The election is less than 20 days away and early voting has begun.

This year, more people are expected to vote by mail than ever before. Voters in Colorado are getting their ballots turned in earlier than ever.

“We’re about 64,000. That’s several times more than we were at any other election at this point," Chuck Broerman, the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder said.

And that’s just in El Paso County.

“Already 300,795 Coloradans have cast a ballot," Jena Griswold, the Colorado Secretary of State said in a press conference on Wednesday. Certainly more people have cast their vote since then. Griswold says this is historic.

“At this point right now we have had 24 times more turnout than at this point than at this point in 2016. So we are seeing a lot of enthusiasm so that is good news," she said.

This coming Monday, El Paso County will have seven more voting and service polling centers, where people can register to vote, update their registration, request a replacement ballot, drop off their ballot, vote in person, or use ADA accessible ballot marking devices.

“That’s what a representative democracy is about. That’s what we, we studied in school was about the ability here--like nowhere else in the world--you know, we are very blessed people," Broerman said. "We’re very fortunate to have the constitution that we have and that we get this opportunity through our First Amendment rights, to be able to voice the direction we want the leadership of our country to go.”

It doesn’t matter how you vote, it just matters that you do--like so many already have.

“It’s not something that other countries have. This ability to be heard. You know, we are in the minority of how people vote to represent themselves. So it’s something that we should share and honor, and give back to it by participating," Broerman added.

Here is a list of all of the voting center locations for you so you can find them before Election Day.

Click here for more information on voting in Colorado.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

