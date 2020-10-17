Advertisement

Man dies in mountain bike crash

(AP)
By KKTV
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 5:31 PM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A 53-year-old man died in a mountain bike crash. Colorado Springs Fire Department and Colorado Springs Police responded to Palmer Park early Saturday morning.

The man was reportedly traveling with a group of mountain bikers when he lost control and fell. He died at the scene from his injuries.

His name has not been released. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

