Advertisement

GOP senator mispronounces Kamala Harris’ name at Trump rally

Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., speaks during a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at Middle Georgia Regional Airport, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Macon, Ga.
Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., speaks during a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at Middle Georgia Regional Airport, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Macon, Ga.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:25 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. David Perdue mocked Kamala Harris, his Senate colleague and the Democratic vice presidential nominee, on Friday by repeatedly mispronouncing her name at a Georgia rally for President Donald Trump.

Perdue was wrapping up his remarks at an event in Macon when he referred to Harris as “KAH'-mah-lah? Kah-MAH'-lah? Kamala-mala-mala? I don’t know. Whatever.” The audience laughed.

A spokesperson for Perdue said the first-term senator “didn’t mean anything by it.”

Harris' political opponents have repeatedly mispronounced her name since she became the first Black woman and first person of South Asian descent on a national ticket. Democrats say the mispronunciations smack of racism. Her first name is pronounced “KAH'-mah-lah” — or, as she explains in her biography, “'comma-la,' like the punctuation mark.”

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are among the top Republicans who have repeatedly mispronounced it. A few Democrats, including former President Barack Obama, have said it incorrectly, too.

Harris' spokesperson, Sabrina Singh, responded to Perdue’s remark in a tweet: “Well that is incredibly racist. Vote him out.” In a second tweet, she wrote, “He has been her Senate colleague for over 3 years. 3. Years. THREE. Do better.”

Casey Black, a spokesperson for Perdue’s campaign, tweeted that the senator “simply mispronounced Sen. Harris' name.”

“He didn’t mean anything by it,” Black wrote. “He was making an argument against the radical socialist agenda that she & her endorsed candidate Jon Ossoff are pushing.”

Jon Ossoff, who is running against Perdue in November, tweeted that his opponent “mocked Sen. Harris' name,” adding, “We are so much better than this.”

Ossoff, who staged an unsuccessful bid for Congress in a 2017 special election, also tweeted a fundraising message over video of Perdue’s comments and said in another tweet, “Senator Perdue never would have done this to a male colleague. Or a white colleague. And everyone knows it.”

Georgia’s Democratic Party demanded that Perdue apologize.

“Senator Perdue’s intentionally disrespectful mispronunciation of Senator Harris’s name is a bigoted and racist tactic straight from President Trump’s handbook,” Nikema Williams, chair of the Georgia Democratic Party, said in a statement. “He owes Georgians an apology for his offensive display.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Sen. David Perdue mispronounces Sen. Kamala Harris' name

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
Sen. David Perdue mispronounces Sen. Kamala Harris' name at Georgia rally.

Local

Colorado police officer among 2 killed in Commerce City crash Friday night

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tony Keith
Two people were killed Friday night in a crash including a Colorado police officer.

Local

Colorado Springs Mayor concerned about recent COVID spike

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Robbie Reynold
Mayor concerned about recent spike in COVID cases.

Local

Sen. Gardner announces push for VA Hospital in Colorado Springs

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner, who is running against Democratic candidate and former Governor John Hickenlooper in the upcoming election, announced a “push” for a VA Hospital in Colorado Springs on Friday.

Latest News

National

Record avalanche of early votes transforms the 2020 election

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Americans' rush to vote is leading election experts to predict that a record 150 million votes may be cast and turnout rates could be higher than in any presidential election since 1908.

Local

Woman attacked by a deer northeast of Colorado Springs, wildlife officials believe the animal was illegally raised by a neighbor

Updated: 4 hours ago
A deer attacked a woman as she was walking her dog in Colorado on Friday and wildlife officials believe the animal was illegally raised by a neighbor.

National

Tommy Lee says he’ll leave the US if Trump is reelected

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The Mötley Crüe drummer said he’s not up for four more years of President Donald Trump.

Forecast

Chilly Friday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Christina Sanjuan
Forecast 10.16.20

Local

Person of interest sought by police as Manitou Incline Fire investigation continues

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Police in Colorado need help tracking down a person of interest tied to the Manitou Springs Incline Fire.

National

Trump changes course, approves California relief for 6 fires

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s administration has reversed course and approved a previously rejected California application for disaster relief funds to clean up damage from six recent wildfires.