Friday Fantasy Focus: Week 6
Taylor Kilgore and Richie Cozzolino are back to dish out Fantasy Football advice for week 6 in the NFL!
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:23 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The KKTV sports team is back to talk all things fantasy football during another crazy week in the NFL! Taylor Kilgore and Richie Cozzolino are also breaking down the latest on the long-awaited match-up between the Broncos and the Patriots.
