Forest Road Fire burning in Douglas County

The Forest Road fire is burning in Douglas County, on the South Platte Ranger District, 12 miles WSW of Castle Rock CO.
By KKTV
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 3:47 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A new fire is burning on the South Platte Ranger District in Douglas County. That is 12 miles Southwest of Castle Rock.

The fire was reportedly .25 acres at noon on Saturday. Right now two helicopters and multiple agencies responding to the fire.

There is no word on the containment or the cause of the fire.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

