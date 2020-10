PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver is in custody this morning after driving the wrong way on Highway 50.

After 3 a.m. on Saturday, Pueblo officers saw the car driving west in the eastbound lanes. Soon after, officers stopped the car and placed the driver in custody for DUI.

Just after 3:00 a.m., Officers Golden & Montez saw a car going west in the eastbound lanes of the Hwy. 50 bypass. Fortunately, they got the car stopped before there was a head on crash. It’s probably hard to believe, but the driver’s in custody for DUI. Good job, guys! pic.twitter.com/uwCAIuhEVp — Tom Rummel (@PPDWatchIVCapt) October 17, 2020

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.