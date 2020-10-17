CSFD sending Brush Engine and crew to Cameron Peak Fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department announced on Saturday they are sending a Brush Engine and a crew to the Cameron Peak Fire.

In a Tweet, the department says in the early afternoon, one Brush Engine along with a crew of three firefighters and one Fire Lieutenant will go to help battle the flames.

#ColoradoSpringsFire. CSFD is sending one Brush Engine with a crew of 3 FF’s and 1 Fire Lt. as a Strike Team Leader to the Cameron Peak fire. The crew is departing from Station 9 in approx 2 hours. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) October 17, 2020

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.