CSFD sending Brush Engine and crew to Cameron Peak Fire

This is a developing story.
f
f(Cameron Peak Fire Facebook Page)
By Olivia DaRocha
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 12:42 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department announced on Saturday they are sending a Brush Engine and a crew to the Cameron Peak Fire.

In a Tweet, the department says in the early afternoon, one Brush Engine along with a crew of three firefighters and one Fire Lieutenant will go to help battle the flames.

