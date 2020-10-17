CSFD sending Brush Engine and crew to Cameron Peak Fire
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 12:42 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department announced on Saturday they are sending a Brush Engine and a crew to the Cameron Peak Fire.
In a Tweet, the department says in the early afternoon, one Brush Engine along with a crew of three firefighters and one Fire Lieutenant will go to help battle the flames.
