Colorado Springs Mayor concerned about recent COVID spike

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers expressed his concern Friday about a recent spike of Covid cases in El Paso County.

As of Friday, there are 46 people hospitalized in El Paso County for the virus. That number was 15 two weeks ago.

“This is a very serious spike, and we’ve got to turn the direction and get the numbers going the other way,” Suthers said.

The mayor says the county has two weeks to improve the numbers, or the state could ask them to implement more restrictions.

He doesn’t believe businesses will have to be closed down again, but limits on gatherings and events could be put in place, such as a 50-person maximum.

Dr. Robin Johnson, the El Paso County Medical Director, also said the numbers are concerning.

She is advising that people take a close look at their parties and gatherings for the holidays, and decide what precautions can be taken.

