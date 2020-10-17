Colorado police officer among 2 killed in Commerce City crash Friday night

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were killed Friday night in a crash including a Colorado police officer.

The crash was reported at about 6:20 p.m. in Adams County close to Highway 2 and Turnberry Parkway. Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is handling the investigation and provided details of the 3-car crash in a release.

“A Ford F350 was driving southbound on Highway 2,” a CSP release reads. “An unmarked Commerce City Police Department Ford Explorer was northbound on Highway 2. A third vehicle, a Kia Soul was also traveling northbound on Highway 2. The F350 traveled off the right side of the road onto the shoulder, then came back onto the roadway and collided with the Explorer and Kia. The F350 struck the Explorer head-on and collided its side with the driver’s side of the Kia.”

Tragically, an officer and the driver of the Kia died. The driver of the F-350 had life-threatening injuries.

As of 9:40 p.m. on Friday, no one involved in the crash was publicly identified.

