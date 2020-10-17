CalWood Fire burning in Boulder County; evacuations in place

11 breaking weather chaser Eric Kelly is currently out at the CalWood Fire in Boulder County. Posted by KKTV 11 News on Saturday, October 17, 2020

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Right now Boulder county fire crews are fighting the CalWood Fire near the Calwood Education Center. It is located at 2282 County Road 87 in Jamestown. The center of the fire is reportedly 17 miles from downtown Boulder.

According to the Boulder Office of Emergency Management, the town of Jamestown is being evacuated. Hall ranch and Heil Valley trails are also reportedly being evacuated due to the fire.

This is a map of the evacuation and pre-evacuation areas for the #CalWoodFire. pic.twitter.com/ORJmaBPUjI — Boulder OEM (@BoulderOEM) October 17, 2020

Evacuees can reportedly go to the North Broadway Complex at 3460 N. Broadway.

There is an evacuation check-in point set up at 3460 N. Broadway - Boulder County's North Broadway Complex at Broadway and Iris. Evacuees and pets can go there to check in and receive further information. #CalWoodFire — Boulder OEM (@BoulderOEM) October 17, 2020

There are multiple road closures along highway 7. Colorado State Patrol is asking people to avoid the area if possible. C-DOT is urging travelers to avoid unnecessary trips to Boulder and Larimer counties so emergency responders and evacuating residents can move as needed.

The Boulder Office of Emergency Management has listed several road closures in the area:

Overland at County Road 87

Overland at Peak To Peak

Lefthand Canyon at James Canyon

Peak To Peak at Highway 7

South St. Vrain at Old South St. Vrain

Lefthand Canyon and Highway 36

Highway 36 at Highway 66

Olde Stage at Lee Hill

Lee Hillat Lefthand Canyon

Broadway at Highway 36

Neva at Highway 36

Nelson at Highway 36

St. Vrain at Highway 36

Hygiene Rd at Highway 36

Officials have not yet said how big the fire is, what caused the flames, or if any structures are threatened. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

