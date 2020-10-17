CalWood Fire burning in Boulder County; evacuations in place
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Right now Boulder county fire crews are fighting the CalWood Fire near the Calwood Education Center. It is located at 2282 County Road 87 in Jamestown. The center of the fire is reportedly 17 miles from downtown Boulder.
According to the Boulder Office of Emergency Management, the town of Jamestown is being evacuated. Hall ranch and Heil Valley trails are also reportedly being evacuated due to the fire.
Evacuees can reportedly go to the North Broadway Complex at 3460 N. Broadway.
There are multiple road closures along highway 7. Colorado State Patrol is asking people to avoid the area if possible. C-DOT is urging travelers to avoid unnecessary trips to Boulder and Larimer counties so emergency responders and evacuating residents can move as needed.
The Boulder Office of Emergency Management has listed several road closures in the area:
- Overland at County Road 87
- Overland at Peak To Peak
- Lefthand Canyon at James Canyon
- Peak To Peak at Highway 7
- South St. Vrain at Old South St. Vrain
- Lefthand Canyon and Highway 36
- Highway 36 at Highway 66
- Olde Stage at Lee Hill
- Lee Hillat Lefthand Canyon
- Broadway at Highway 36
- Neva at Highway 36
- Nelson at Highway 36
- St. Vrain at Highway 36
- Hygiene Rd at Highway 36
Officials have not yet said how big the fire is, what caused the flames, or if any structures are threatened. We will update this article as more information becomes available.
