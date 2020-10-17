Advertisement

CalWood Fire burning in Boulder County; evacuations in place

The CalWood Fire is currently burning in Boulder County.
The CalWood Fire is currently burning in Boulder County.(11 Breaking Weather Chaser Eric Kelly)
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 3:46 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

11 breaking weather chaser Eric Kelly is currently out at the CalWood Fire in Boulder County.

Posted by KKTV 11 News on Saturday, October 17, 2020

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Right now Boulder county fire crews are fighting the CalWood Fire near the Calwood Education Center. It is located at 2282 County Road 87 in Jamestown. The center of the fire is reportedly 17 miles from downtown Boulder.

According to the Boulder Office of Emergency Management, the town of Jamestown is being evacuated. Hall ranch and Heil Valley trails are also reportedly being evacuated due to the fire.

Evacuees can reportedly go to the North Broadway Complex at 3460 N. Broadway.

There are multiple road closures along highway 7. Colorado State Patrol is asking people to avoid the area if possible. C-DOT is urging travelers to avoid unnecessary trips to Boulder and Larimer counties so emergency responders and evacuating residents can move as needed.

The Boulder Office of Emergency Management has listed several road closures in the area:

  • Overland at County Road 87
  • Overland at Peak To Peak
  • Lefthand Canyon at James Canyon
  • Peak To Peak at Highway 7
  • South St. Vrain at Old South St. Vrain
  • Lefthand Canyon and Highway 36
  • Highway 36 at Highway 66
  • Olde Stage at Lee Hill
  • Lee Hillat Lefthand Canyon
  • Broadway at Highway 36
  • Neva at Highway 36
  • Nelson at Highway 36
  • St. Vrain at Highway 36
  • Hygiene Rd at Highway 36

Officials have not yet said how big the fire is, what caused the flames, or if any structures are threatened. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Record number of voters already turning out for election

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Megan Hiler
This year, more people are expected to vote by mail than ever before. Voters in Colorado are getting their ballots turned in earlier than ever.

Local

Forest Road Fire burning in Douglas County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KKTV
Forest Road Fire burning in Douglas County.

Local

CSFD sending Brush Engine and crew to Cameron Peak Fire

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Olivia DaRocha
This is a developing story.

Local

Driver in Pueblo arrested for driving WB in EB lane of Hwy 50

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Olivia DaRocha
Thank you, Pueblo Police Department!

Latest News

Sports

Friday Night Endzone: Week 2

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Taylor Kilgore
Highlights from week 2 of the high school football with the top games across southern Colorado.

Viewhouse Sports Blitz

BELL RINGS BLUE: Central beats Centennial in 120th Bell Game

Updated: 17 hours ago
The bell will stay blue for another year after Pueblo Central beats Centennial 17-9.

Local

Colorado police officer among 2 killed in Commerce City crash Friday night

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Two people were killed Friday night in a crash including a Colorado police officer.

Local

Colorado Springs Mayor concerned about recent COVID spike

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Robbie Reynold
Mayor concerned about recent spike in COVID cases.

Local

Sen. Gardner announces push for VA Hospital in Colorado Springs

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner, who is running against Democratic candidate and former Governor John Hickenlooper in the upcoming election, announced a “push” for a VA Hospital in Colorado Springs on Friday.

Local

Woman attacked by a deer northeast of Colorado Springs, wildlife officials believe the animal was illegally raised by a neighbor

Updated: 22 hours ago
A deer attacked a woman as she was walking her dog in Colorado on Friday and wildlife officials believe the animal was illegally raised by a neighbor.