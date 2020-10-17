BELL RINGS BLUE: Central beats Centennial in 120th Bell Game

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - With only 175 fans allowed per side, the 2020 Bell Game looked different than years past, but for Pueblo Central it was just as sweet.

“The atmosphere still felt the same you know, we didn’t have that many but they were still cheering like we had 15-thousand in that stadium so I still felt that pressure but to clutch it and win the game, it meant a lot.” said Central senior Josh Atenzio.

The Central Wildcats will keep the famous bell blue for another year after beating Pueblo Centennial 17-9.

The Bell game rivalry daes back to 1892 making it the oldest high school football rivalry west of the Mississippi river.

There's never been a Bell Game quite like this.



It's the 120th battle between Pueblo Centennial and Pueblo Central. 350 fans at Dutch Clark Stadium feels muuuuch different than the typical capacity of 15,000.



But, we play on. Right now, the Bell Rings Blue. Kickoff at 7pm. pic.twitter.com/iw9gIsS34c — Richie Cozzolino (@RichieCozz) October 17, 2020

