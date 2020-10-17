Advertisement

BELL RINGS BLUE: Central beats Centennial in 120th Bell Game

The bell will stay blue for another year after Pueblo Central beats Centennial 17-9.
2020 BELL GAME
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:08 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - With only 175 fans allowed per side, the 2020 Bell Game looked different than years past, but for Pueblo Central it was just as sweet.

“The atmosphere still felt the same you know, we didn’t have that many but they were still cheering like we had 15-thousand in that stadium so I still felt that pressure but to clutch it and win the game, it meant a lot.” said Central senior Josh Atenzio.

The Central Wildcats will keep the famous bell blue for another year after beating Pueblo Centennial 17-9.

The Bell game rivalry daes back to 1892 making it the oldest high school football rivalry west of the Mississippi river.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

