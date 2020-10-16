Advertisement

Trump administration denies California disaster relief request following wildfires

By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 9:12 AM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CNN) - The Trump administration has denied California’s request for disaster relief to help with losses from recent wildfires.

The state asked for a major presidential disaster declaration in early September.

It would have provided money to help pay for damage caused by six fires that burned hundreds of thousands of acres. One of those was the Creek Fire, which is the largest wildfire in California history.

The Creek Fire burned more than 340,000 acres in Fresno and Madera counties in Central California.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom said fires have cost the state $229 million so far this year. The fires have also killed 31 people.

The state plans to appeal the financial aid rejection.

