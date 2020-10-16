Person of interest sought by police as Manitou Incline Fire investigation continues
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:48 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado need help tracking down a person of interest tied to the Manitou Springs Incline Fire.
The fire happened on Oct. 8 at about 4:45 p.m. Click here for previous coverage on the fire.
On Friday, Colorado Springs Police announced investigators believe the fire was human-caused, however, the exact cause remains under investigation. They also believe the fire started at a homeless camp.
Investigators would like to speak with 49-year-old Scott Tinker. Tinker is pictured at the top of this article. If you have any information on his location you’re asked to call 719-520-6666.
