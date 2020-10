COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist is being treated for unknown injuries following a car crash Friday morning.

Police say at this point any injuries are unknown.

Since the accident, EB Galley has reopened. WB Galley remains closed as of 9:20 a.m.

CRASH: Motorcycle versus car. Motorcyclist taken to hospital, injuries unknown at the time. Galley from Academy to Potter is closed right now. @KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/13NKOYtnpi — Kasia Kerridge (@KasiaKerridgeTV) October 16, 2020

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.