More than 140 COVID-19 cases at Fremont Correction Facility

(AP)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 12:17 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Fremont Correctional Facility reportedly has more than 140 COVID-19 cases within the facility. The Fremont Department of Public Health and Environment posted the new numbers Thursday evening.

We have calls into the Department of Corrections, and will update this article as more information becomes available.

Across the county there are a total of 429 cases, and one death from the virus.

