Advertisement

Family shares powerful message after search for a missing hiker in Colorado comes to a tragic end

Joy Cipoletti
Joy Cipoletti(Alamosa County Sheriff's Office)
By KKTV
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 9:54 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALAMOSA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - After several days of searching for a missing Colorado hiker, the family of Joy Cipoletti shared a powerful message on Thursday.

Search and Rescue Crews were scouring an area for Cipoletti since Monday close to South Zapata Lake Trail to the southeast of Great Sand Dunes National Park. She had gone for a hike on Saturday and was reported missing by Monday.

It isn’t clear what had happened to Cipoletti, but the following was posted to Facebook by the Alamosa County Sheriff’s Office Thursday night on behalf of the Cipoletti family:

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that the Cipoletti family says goodbye to our amazing Joy, who we love beyond words.

Joy’s strength and love of life impacted everyone who knew her. She played a deeply caring, active role in the lives of her three children, parents, three sisters and four brothers. As an avid hiker and outdoor adventurer, nature was Joy’s happy place. She shared this love of the Colorado outdoors with many people in her life.

Our hearts are broken by this sudden loss of our dear Joy.

Our family would like to thank the Alamosa Volunteer Search and Rescue, the Alamosa County Sheriff’s Department and the dozens of other amazing search and rescue volunteers and professionals who dedicated their time and expertise to search for and eventually find Joy. We can’t begin to show our appreciation and gratitude for how you searched for our Joy with the determination and care that you would show as if she were a member of your family. You are heroes to us and we are forever grateful to each and every one of you.”

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Subfreezing Temps Overnight

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Brian Bledsoe
Forecast 10.15.20

News

2020 Bell Game Preview

Updated: 1 hour ago
2020 Bell Game Preview

Politics

GOP pushes Barrett’s nomination ahead, Dems decry ‘sham’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Senate Judiciary Committee set Oct. 22 for its vote to recommend Barrett’s nomination to the full Senate for a final vote by month’s end.

Politics

Trump, Biden go at it -- from a distance -- in town halls

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, ALEXANDRA JAFFE, BILL BARROW and AAMER MADHANI
The two will take questions in different cities on different networks Thursday night.

Latest News

Local

3 banks robbed in Colorado Springs on Thursday within 2 hours

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
A string of bank robberies on Thursday in Colorado Springs is under investigation. The trio of crimes happened within a time frame of fewer than two hours and police believe they may have been carried out by three different people.

Local

COVID-19 outbreak reported at a Colorado Springs fire station

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
A Colorado Springs fire station is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.

Local

Nurse and CNAs suspects in the death of an elderly woman at a Colorado Springs nursing home

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Officers and responding medical personnel located 90-year-old Margarita Sam, lying on a bench on the long term care facility’s property.

Crime

Suspect in plot to bomb Pueblo synagogue pleads guilty

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
A self-proclaimed white supremacist has pleaded guilty to plotting to bomb a Pueblo synagogue, 11 News sister station CBS Denver is reporting.

Local

Restaurants could face a tough winter

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Melissa Henry
Restaurants could face a tough winter

State

Colorado man sentenced to 300+ years for human trafficking

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
A 30-year-old Colorado man was just handed one of the longest sentences ever for human trafficking.