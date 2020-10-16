Family shares powerful message after search for a missing hiker in Colorado comes to a tragic end

ALAMOSA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - After several days of searching for a missing Colorado hiker, the family of Joy Cipoletti shared a powerful message on Thursday.

Search and Rescue Crews were scouring an area for Cipoletti since Monday close to South Zapata Lake Trail to the southeast of Great Sand Dunes National Park. She had gone for a hike on Saturday and was reported missing by Monday.

It isn’t clear what had happened to Cipoletti, but the following was posted to Facebook by the Alamosa County Sheriff’s Office Thursday night on behalf of the Cipoletti family:

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that the Cipoletti family says goodbye to our amazing Joy, who we love beyond words.

Joy’s strength and love of life impacted everyone who knew her. She played a deeply caring, active role in the lives of her three children, parents, three sisters and four brothers. As an avid hiker and outdoor adventurer, nature was Joy’s happy place. She shared this love of the Colorado outdoors with many people in her life.

Our hearts are broken by this sudden loss of our dear Joy.

Our family would like to thank the Alamosa Volunteer Search and Rescue, the Alamosa County Sheriff’s Department and the dozens of other amazing search and rescue volunteers and professionals who dedicated their time and expertise to search for and eventually find Joy. We can’t begin to show our appreciation and gratitude for how you searched for our Joy with the determination and care that you would show as if she were a member of your family. You are heroes to us and we are forever grateful to each and every one of you.”

