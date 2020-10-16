Advertisement

D-70 COVID-19 response team

(AP)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 2:34 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - District 70 in Pueblo County is doing their part to make sure students and staff stay safe when it comes to COVID-19 exposure. They have a team of 4 people from the student services department and school nurses as part of a response team for the virus.

According to the Todd Seip, the public information officer for D-70, tells 11 news the team meets every morning to talk about what happened the previous day and/or any cases they need to follow up on. “Once we hear of a positive case that comes from a parent or the Pueblo Health Department, we go into the schools and start looking at where that student was or where that staff member might’ve been. Then we look at what their exposure was to other individuals in the school” said Seip.

Once a positive cases is determined the team will begin contact tracing and notifying the people involved. The district is also using state guidelines in order to reduce the amount of students and staff members that are put into quarantine.

On Thursday the district tells 11 news they became aware of three new positive cases; two of them are in the Pueblo West area and one in the Mesa area. So far this year the team has been able to identify 15 cases across the district. Siep tells 11 news most of the cases are from students and staff members being exposed outside of the classrooms and then coming to school.

Click here to see current COVID-19 school closures within D-70.

