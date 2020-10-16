CSPD needs help finding missing 80-year-old woman
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department has asked the public to help them search for an 80-year-old woman who reportedly walked away from her care facility in the 3400 block of N. Carefree Circle.
June Ann Cole was reported missing early Friday morning. Ms. Cole reportedly has dementia and will only answer yes or no by nodding or shaking her head.
A picture of Ms. Cole has not yet been provided by law enforcement, but she has been described as a White female, 5′0, gray hair, green eyes. Police add she was last seen wearing a blue shirt, jeans, purple socks, no shoes and no shirt.
If you have any information- please call CSPD.
