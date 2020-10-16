CSPD investigating shooting in Kohl’s parking lot

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in a Kohl’s parking lot, just off of I-25 Friday morning.

Police say the victim is in stable condition. As of 12:45 p.m. this is an active scene.

Police tell 11 News there is no description on the suspect yet- but there is no active threat to the community.

