CSPD investigating shooting in Kohl’s parking lot

We are working to learn more.
kktv
kktv(kktv)
By KKTV
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 12:16 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in a Kohl’s parking lot, just off of I-25 Friday morning.

Police say the victim is in stable condition. As of 12:45 p.m. this is an active scene.

Police tell 11 News there is no description on the suspect yet- but there is no active threat to the community.

