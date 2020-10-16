Advertisement

CSPD investigating 31st homicide in COS this year

At this time last year, CSPD investigated 18 homicides.
.
.(MGN)
By Olivia DaRocha
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 12:54 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department says they are actively investigating the 31st homicide in the City of Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year- CSPD had investigated 18 homicides.

On October 6, officers were called to the McDonald’s parking lot on N. Wahsatch for a reported shooting. On the scene, an adult male was found with serious injuries.

The victim died days later on October 13. He was later identified by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office as 57-year-old Todd Barnes of COS.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

More than 140 COVID-19 cases at Fremont Correction Facility

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nicole Heins
COVID-19 cases at Fremont Correctional Facility.

Local

CSPD investigating shooting in Kohl’s parking lot

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KKTV
We are working to learn more.

Local

Motorcyclist hurt in accident, WB Galley closed

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KKTV
The motorcyclist has unknown injuries at this time.

Local

Common Ballot Questions, Answered

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Melissa Henry
Common Ballot Questions, Answered

Latest News

Forecast

Chilly Friday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Christina Sanjuan
Forecast 10.16.20

News

Nice Friday

Updated: 6 hours ago
Live VOD recording of KKTV's newscasts

Local

CSPD needs help finding missing 80-year-old woman

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KKTV
This is a developing story.

Local

Family shares powerful message after search for a missing hiker in Colorado comes to a tragic end

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By KKTV
After several days of searching for a missing Colorado hiker, the family of Joy Cipoletti shared a powerful message on Thursday.

News

2020 Bell Game Preview

Updated: 16 hours ago
2020 Bell Game Preview

Politics

GOP pushes Barrett’s nomination ahead, Dems decry ‘sham’

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Senate Judiciary Committee set Oct. 22 for its vote to recommend Barrett’s nomination to the full Senate for a final vote by month’s end.