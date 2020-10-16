CSPD investigating 31st homicide in COS this year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department says they are actively investigating the 31st homicide in the City of Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year- CSPD had investigated 18 homicides.

On October 6, officers were called to the McDonald’s parking lot on N. Wahsatch for a reported shooting. On the scene, an adult male was found with serious injuries.

The victim died days later on October 13. He was later identified by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office as 57-year-old Todd Barnes of COS.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

