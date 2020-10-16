Advertisement

COVID-19 outbreak reported at a Colorado Springs fire station

CSFD logo(Colorado Springs Fire Dept.)
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 6:27 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs fire station is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.

According to data posted by the El Paso County Public Health Department, there are four confirmed cases at station 12. The outbreak was reported on Tuesday. The station is located along Rockrimmon Boulevard on the northwest side of the city.

As of Thursday evening, all of the firefighters who tested positive were not hospitalized and quarantining. An official with CSFD tells 11 News this will not impact the operations of the station.

"We’ve been very aggressive in our instituting of protocols and procedures to keep our firefighters safe and the community as well,” a spokesperson for the department added.

CSFD has been requiring firefighters to wear gowns, gloves, N-95 masks, and face shields or goggles while interacting with the public on calls. The fire chief also requires everyone to wear masks while inside the station. Each station is deep cleaned at least once a month.

The station was made aware of the first case on Monday of this week. Following the positive confirmation, the entire station was tested.

The purpose of 11 News reporting certain outbreaks is in line with El Paso County Public Health’s reasoning:

“...to alert the public of local outbreaks so that anyone who may have been at an outbreak location can be aware, and monitor their health for any COVID-19 symptoms.”

