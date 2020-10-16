Common Ballot Questions, Answered

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Coloradans are voting in record breaking numbers already with more than 300,000 ballots returned, according to a tweet by Secretary of State Jena Griswold.

To make sure voters know how to use their voice, we asked El Paso County’s Clerk and Recorder the following common voter questions:

How do I register to vote or check to see if I am registered? Go to govotecolorado.gov

Can I register in person? Yes, at a voter center. Here is a link to those locations in El Paso County.

What if my ballot has been lost, damaged, or destroyed? Call your county’s clerk and recorder office. Tell them you need a replacement ballot. They will void your old ballot and mail you a new one.

Is a witness signature required? No. There is a line on ballots for a witness to sign, but it is there for voters who are unable to sign for themselves.

Do I have to return my ballot in the envelope it came with? Yes. It is required that the name on your envelope matches the name on your ballot. Do not use your own envelope, or any envelope other than the one provided with the ballot. Officials say, do not put more than one ballot in one envelope if dropping off for a spouse or other family members.

Do I need to fill out the entire ballot? No. El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broeroman says, “I encourage people to vote the whole ballot, but if you fail to vote on or make a decision on a race, issue, or candidate, and leave it blank, it will not invalidate the rest of your vote.”

What if I forget to sign my ballot? You will receive a letter in the mail with instructions on how to correct this to ensure your vote is counted.

What name do I sign if my name has changed? You can sign your new name without issue. Officials look at the style of your signature, such as the curves of letters. Their office should have records of all name changes.

What should I use to fill my ballot out? Black or blue pen. Avoid markers because It can cause issues with tabulation machines.

How do I return my ballot? There are 3 ways:

Drop boxes are the most common way to return ballots. Click here for drop box locations. In the mail. Your ballot envelope must be postmarked by October 26th in order to be received by Election Day. In person, at a vote center.

What if there are any issues with my ballot? You will receive a letter in the mail with instructions on how to correct any ballot issue. “This is why we encourage people to return their ballots early, so that, if there are issues, we can get that clarified,” said Broerman.

Election Day is less than 2 weeks away on November 3rd.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.