Advertisement

Common Ballot Questions, Answered

By Melissa Henry
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 9:09 AM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Coloradans are voting in record breaking numbers already with more than 300,000 ballots returned, according to a tweet by Secretary of State Jena Griswold.

To make sure voters know how to use their voice, we asked El Paso County’s Clerk and Recorder the following common voter questions:

How do I register to vote or check to see if I am registered? Go to govotecolorado.gov

Can I register in person? Yes, at a voter center. Here is a link to those locations in El Paso County.

What if my ballot has been lost, damaged, or destroyed? Call your county’s clerk and recorder office. Tell them you need a replacement ballot. They will void your old ballot and mail you a new one.

Is a witness signature required? No. There is a line on ballots for a witness to sign, but it is there for voters who are unable to sign for themselves.

Do I have to return my ballot in the envelope it came with? Yes. It is required that the name on your envelope matches the name on your ballot. Do not use your own envelope, or any envelope other than the one provided with the ballot. Officials say, do not put more than one ballot in one envelope if dropping off for a spouse or other family members.

Do I need to fill out the entire ballot? No. El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broeroman says, “I encourage people to vote the whole ballot, but if you fail to vote on or make a decision on a race, issue, or candidate, and leave it blank, it will not invalidate the rest of your vote.”

What if I forget to sign my ballot? You will receive a letter in the mail with instructions on how to correct this to ensure your vote is counted.

What name do I sign if my name has changed? You can sign your new name without issue. Officials look at the style of your signature, such as the curves of letters. Their office should have records of all name changes.

What should I use to fill my ballot out? Black or blue pen. Avoid markers because It can cause issues with tabulation machines.

How do I return my ballot? There are 3 ways:

  1. Drop boxes are the most common way to return ballots. Click here for drop box locations.
  2. In the mail. Your ballot envelope must be postmarked by October 26th in order to be received by Election Day.
  3. In person, at a vote center.

What if there are any issues with my ballot? You will receive a letter in the mail with instructions on how to correct any ballot issue. “This is why we encourage people to return their ballots early, so that, if there are issues, we can get that clarified,” said Broerman.

Election Day is less than 2 weeks away on November 3rd.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Motorcyclist hurt in accident, WB Galley closed

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By KKTV
The motorcyclist has unknown injuries at this time.

Forecast

Chilly Friday morning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sydney Jackson
Forecast 10.16.20

News

Nice Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
Live VOD recording of KKTV's newscasts

Local

CSPD needs help finding missing 80-year-old woman

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KKTV
This is a developing story.

Latest News

Local

Family shares powerful message after search for a missing hiker in Colorado comes to a tragic end

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By KKTV
After several days of searching for a missing Colorado hiker, the family of Joy Cipoletti shared a powerful message on Thursday.

News

2020 Bell Game Preview

Updated: 12 hours ago
2020 Bell Game Preview

Politics

GOP pushes Barrett’s nomination ahead, Dems decry ‘sham’

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Senate Judiciary Committee set Oct. 22 for its vote to recommend Barrett’s nomination to the full Senate for a final vote by month’s end.

Politics

Trump, Biden go at it -- from a distance -- in town halls

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, ALEXANDRA JAFFE, BILL BARROW and AAMER MADHANI
The two will take questions in different cities on different networks Thursday night.

Local

3 banks robbed in Colorado Springs on Thursday within 2 hours

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
A string of bank robberies on Thursday in Colorado Springs is under investigation. The trio of crimes happened within a time frame of fewer than two hours and police believe they may have been carried out by three different people.

Local

COVID-19 outbreak reported at a Colorado Springs fire station

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
A Colorado Springs fire station is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.