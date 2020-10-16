Colorado Springs Mayor: ‘This has been the worst week so far for our county’ when it comes to COVID-19

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado is trending in the wrong direction when it comes to the battle against COVID-19. The Mayor of Colorado Springs wants the public to know, as we trend the wrong way we inch closer and closer to putting restrictions back in place that could hurt our local economy.

Mayor John Suthers Tweeted the following on Friday:

“This has been the worst week so far for our County in terms of COVID-19 infection. While I realize we are all fatigued, this is not the time to let our guards down. We had over 150 new cases of COVID-19 in El Paso County yesterday. These trends, while not yet overwhelming our hospital systems, are seriously threatening our ability to keep our economy open. Please do your part and wear a mask, social distance, and practice good hygiene.”

Click here to visit the data dashboard from El Paso County Public Health.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis has been warning residents for several weeks now.

“We need to get this under control now as we head into winter. People are indoors, they see their families, there’s holiday travel. We have to be able to get this under control before the Thanksgiving and holiday season,” Gov. Polis explained earlier this week.

As of Friday, El Paso County was listed in “Safer Level 1” under the overall county status for the state’s dial dashboard. For a breakdown of what the status means and what the recommendations are for each level, click here.

