3 banks robbed in Colorado Springs on Thursday within 2 hours

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A string of bank robberies on Thursday in Colorado Springs is under investigation. The trio of crimes happened within a time frame of fewer than two hours and police believe they may have been carried out by three different people.

The first robbery was reported at 1:42 p.m. at 4720 Flintridge Dr., an Ent Credit Union. The suspect, described only as a white man, handed the teller a note demanding money and then fled the scene. Investigators believe this same person robbed the Ent Credit Union at 4545 Galley Road back on Oct. 8.

The second robbery call on Thursday came in just four minutes after the first at a bank nearly nine miles away, which would be about a 20-minute drive. The style was similar, a suspect entered the Ent Credit Union at 3125 Jet Win Dr., showed the teller a note, and got away with cash.

The third robbery occurred at Chase Bank at 3306 Centennial Boulevard at 3:20 p.m. Once again, a single suspect walked into the bank and demanded cash using a note. The suspect then fled the area.

There were no arrests as of Thursday evening in any case. It isn’t clear if the crimes are connected, but police did mention non of the three suspects in Thursday’s robberies had a similar description to another.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to call 719-444-7000.

