WANTED: Suspect in vandalism of the Columbus statue in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are hoping surveillance video can lead them to a suspect in the vandalism of a Columbus statue.

The crime happened in the 100 block of E. Abriendo Avenue at about 9 p.m. on Saturday. The vandalism has since been cleaned up.

You can view the surveillance video at the bottom of this article. If you have any information on the identity of the suspect you are asked to call 719 553-3251.

If you have any information concerning this crime, please contact Detective Bryan Gonzales at 719 553-3251.” pic.twitter.com/scgJG3O67N — Pueblo Police Dept (@PuebloPolice1) October 14, 2020

