WANTED: Suspect in vandalism of the Columbus statue in Pueblo

Suspect in Columbus statue vandalism.
Suspect in Columbus statue vandalism.(Pueblo PD)
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 7:54 PM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are hoping surveillance video can lead them to a suspect in the vandalism of a Columbus statue.

The crime happened in the 100 block of E. Abriendo Avenue at about 9 p.m. on Saturday. The vandalism has since been cleaned up.

You can view the surveillance video at the bottom of this article. If you have any information on the identity of the suspect you are asked to call 719 553-3251.

