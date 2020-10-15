Advertisement

Suspect in plot to bomb Pueblo synagogue pleads guilty

(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:57 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER (KKTV) - A self-proclaimed white supremacist has pleaded guilty to plotting to bomb a Pueblo synagogue, 11 News sister station CBS Denver is reporting.

Richard Holzer, 28, was arrested last year one day before the planned bombing at Temple Emanuel, according to the FBI.

“We thwarted an imminent threat to our community,” said Special Agent Dean Phillips when announcing the arrest.

An arrest affidavit obtained by 11 News revealed Holzer obtained two fake pipe bombs and 14 sticks of phony dynamite from undercover FBI agents with the intention of using on the synagogue. Authorities said Holzer intended to carry out the attack in the wee hours of Nov. 2, 2019, but only in order to avoid police.

“Mr. Holzer stated that he was not concerned about any loss of life from the attack because such victims would be Jews,” said U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn.

Holzer initially pleaded not guilty to the terror plot. He accepted a plea deal that will result in no more than 20 years in prison. He was originally facing up to 50.

This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more.

