Police looking for suspect involved in shooting in eastern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting in eastern Colorado Springs.

Around 10 Wednesday night, officers responded to Memorial Hospital to a report of a shooting victim.

According to officers, the victim said he was walking home in the area of Astrozon and Aerotech when a suspect confronted him with a gun, demanding he empty his pockets. The victim reportedly hesitated and the suspect threatened to shoot him. Police say the victim turned and ran, and the suspect reportedly shot him in the leg. The victim flagged down someone driving by, and that good Samaritan drove the victim to the hospital.

The suspect fled the scene, and officers were unable to locate any evidence related to the shooting. The suspect is described as a male wearing all black, approximately 6 feet tall to 6-foot-2 with a medium build. He was wearing a black snapback hat and a black face covering.

The victim’s injury was reportedly serious, but not life-threatening.

If you have any information, call CSPD at 719-444-7000.

