Advertisement

Police looking for suspect involved in shooting in eastern Colorado Springs

MGN
MGN(MGN)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:51 AM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting in eastern Colorado Springs.

Around 10 Wednesday night, officers responded to Memorial Hospital to a report of a shooting victim.

According to officers, the victim said he was walking home in the area of Astrozon and Aerotech when a suspect confronted him with a gun, demanding he empty his pockets. The victim reportedly hesitated and the suspect threatened to shoot him. Police say the victim turned and ran, and the suspect reportedly shot him in the leg. The victim flagged down someone driving by, and that good Samaritan drove the victim to the hospital.

The suspect fled the scene, and officers were unable to locate any evidence related to the shooting. The suspect is described as a male wearing all black, approximately 6 feet tall to 6-foot-2 with a medium build. He was wearing a black snapback hat and a black face covering.

The victim’s injury was reportedly serious, but not life-threatening.

If you have any information, call CSPD at 719-444-7000.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Harris suspends travel after staffer tests COVID-19 positive

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The campaign said Biden had no exposure, though he and Harris spent several hours campaigning together in Arizona on Oct. 8.

Politics

LIVE: Senate Judiciary sets Oct. 22 vote on Barrett’s nomination

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
In her Senate testimony, Barrett has stressed that she would be her own judge and sought to create distance between herself and past positions.

Forecast

Much cooler day ahead

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sydney Jackson
Forecast 10.15.20

Forecast

Cool Thursday

Updated: 1 hours ago
Live VOD recording of KKTV's newscasts

National

US layoffs remain elevated as 898,000 seek jobless aid

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Thursday’s report from the Labor Department shows that the job market remains fragile.

Latest News

Politics

Dueling town halls for Trump, Biden after debate plan nixed

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The two will take questions in different cities on different networks Thursday night.

Crime

WANTED: Suspect in vandalism of the Columbus statue in Pueblo

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Pueblo Police are hoping surveillance video can lead them to a suspect in the vandalism of a Columbus statue.

State

Cameron Peak Fire becomes the largest wildfire in Colorado history, has burned over 164,000 acres

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
The Cameron Peak Fire burning in northern Colorado has surpassed the Pine Gulch Fire to become the largest wildfire in state history.

Local

Crews quickly contain brush fire in the Black Forest area Wednesday night

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Crews were called to a brush fire in the Black Forest area Wednesday evening.

Sports

Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III cited for DUI

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III cited for DUI