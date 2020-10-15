Advertisement

Majority Leader: “We’re simply not going to pass a $2-trillion dollar bill”

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) discusses the latest coronavirus relief counter-proposal
By Kyle Midura
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 12:34 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is promising to bring a $500-billion coronavirus relief bill to the Senate floor next week.

That plan is still more than a trillion dollars cheaper than the plans put forward by the White House and Democratic House of Representatives. Democrats in the Senate blocked consideration of an earlier version of McConnell’s proposal last month calling it insufficient.

In an exclusive interview, Kyle Midura asks the majority leader about what’s in his proposal for out-of-work Americans and financially underwater state governments, if the proposal falls short of meeting the country’s economic needs, and whether his plan is politically dead on arrival. You can find that interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

GOP pushes Barrett’s nomination ahead, Dems decry ‘sham’

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Senate Judiciary Committee set Oct. 22 for its vote to recommend Barrett’s nomination to the full Senate for a final vote by month’s end.

Politics

Dueling town halls for Trump, Biden after debate plan nixed

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, ALEXANDRA JAFFE, BILL BARROW and AAMER MADHANI
The two will take questions in different cities on different networks Thursday night.

Politics

Harris suspends travel after staffer tests COVID-19 positive

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The campaign said Biden had no exposure, though he and Harris spent several hours campaigning together in Arizona on Oct. 8.

Politics

Barrett bats away tough Democratic confirmation probing

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 7:09 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
The 48-year-old appellate court judge declared her conservative views with often colloquial language, but refused many specifics.

Politics

What if a family member received a ballot and you haven’t yet? Here’s what you should know and what you should do in Colorado

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 3:29 PM MDT
|
By Tony Keith
Some people in Colorado received their ballot this week for the upcoming election, while some others are playing the waiting game.

Latest News

National

FBI agent: Groups discussed kidnapping Virginia governor

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 9:23 AM MDT
|
By Associated Press
An FBI agent testified during a court hearing in Michigan that members of anti-government paramilitary groups discussed kidnapping Virginia’s governor during a June meeting in Ohio.

Politics

Barrett vows to interpret laws ‘as they are written’ on the Supreme Court

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 1:33 PM MDT
|
By MARK SHERMAN, LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK
After sitting in silence through nearly four hours of opening statements from members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, the 48-year-old federal appeals court judge laid out her approach to the bench, which she has likened to that of her conservative mentor, the late Justice Antonin Scalia.

National Politics

In 25th Amendment bid, Pelosi mulls Trump’s fitness to serve

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 2:01 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she’s “at the table” and ready to negotiate a coronavirus aid package even after President Donald Trump halted talks abruptly.

Politics

Virtual or not, next week or not? 2nd presidential debate in limbo with Trump’s refusal to participate remotely

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 5:43 AM MDT
|
By Lindsey Grewe
The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) had said it was changing the format for the next debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden due to concerns about Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis.

National

Pence: We'll have vaccine in record time

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 7:54 PM MDT
Pence says a coronavirus vaccine will be hear "in unheard of time."

Local

WATCH: KKTV's Jon Wiener talks one-on-one with Governor Polis about the state's COVID-19 response

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 3:43 PM MDT
Digital Anchor Jon Wiener talks to Governor Jared Polis on the state's COVID-19 response, wildfires, CHSAA fall sports, and 2020.