Advertisement

Harris suspends travel after staffer tests COVID-19 positive

(WDBJ7)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 7:55 AM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Joe Biden’s presidential campaign says vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will suspend in-person events until Monday after two people associated with the campaign tested positive for coronavirus.

The campaign said Biden had no exposure, though he and Harris spent several hours campaigning together in Arizona on Oct. 8. Harris was scheduled to travel Thursday to North Carolina for events encouraging voters to cast early ballots.

The campaign told reporters Thursday morning that Harris' communications director and a traveling staff member for her travel to Arizona tested positive after that Oct. 8 trip.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

LIVE: Senate Judiciary sets Oct. 22 vote on Barrett’s nomination

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
In her Senate testimony, Barrett has stressed that she would be her own judge and sought to create distance between herself and past positions.

Politics

Dueling town halls for Trump, Biden after debate plan nixed

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The two will take questions in different cities on different networks Thursday night.

Politics

Barrett bats away tough Democratic confirmation probing

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 7:09 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
The 48-year-old appellate court judge declared her conservative views with often colloquial language, but refused many specifics.

Politics

What if a family member received a ballot and you haven’t yet? Here’s what you should know and what you should do in Colorado

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 3:29 PM MDT
|
By Tony Keith
Some people in Colorado received their ballot this week for the upcoming election, while some others are playing the waiting game.

Latest News

National

FBI agent: Groups discussed kidnapping Virginia governor

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 9:23 AM MDT
|
By Associated Press
An FBI agent testified during a court hearing in Michigan that members of anti-government paramilitary groups discussed kidnapping Virginia’s governor during a June meeting in Ohio.

Politics

Barrett vows to interpret laws ‘as they are written’ on the Supreme Court

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 1:33 PM MDT
|
By MARK SHERMAN, LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK
After sitting in silence through nearly four hours of opening statements from members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, the 48-year-old federal appeals court judge laid out her approach to the bench, which she has likened to that of her conservative mentor, the late Justice Antonin Scalia.

National Politics

In 25th Amendment bid, Pelosi mulls Trump’s fitness to serve

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 2:01 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she’s “at the table” and ready to negotiate a coronavirus aid package even after President Donald Trump halted talks abruptly.

Politics

Virtual or not, next week or not? 2nd presidential debate in limbo with Trump’s refusal to participate remotely

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 5:43 AM MDT
|
By Lindsey Grewe
The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) had said it was changing the format for the next debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden due to concerns about Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis.

National

Pence: We'll have vaccine in record time

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 7:54 PM MDT
Pence says a coronavirus vaccine will be hear "in unheard of time."

Local

WATCH: KKTV's Jon Wiener talks one-on-one with Governor Polis about the state's COVID-19 response

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 3:43 PM MDT
Digital Anchor Jon Wiener talks to Governor Jared Polis on the state's COVID-19 response, wildfires, CHSAA fall sports, and 2020.