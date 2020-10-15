Advertisement

Groundhog vs. bobcat standoff caught on camera in Conn.

By News 12 Connecticut staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 8:53 AM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILTON, Conn. (News 12 Connecticut) - A gutsy groundhog faced off with a bobcat and survived, and it was caught it on video.

“You are really just pulling up in your driveway, you are not expecting to see something like that,” said David Drew, who recorded the encounter.

The groundhog stood its ground and stared down the larger, faster foe.

“I think the groundhog knew if he turned and ran that was going to be it for him,” Drew said.

He honked his horn, but it was man’s best friend that probably saved the day.

“The dogs in my car started barking at the two of them, and the groundhog took the moment the bobcat was distracted to bolt,” Drew said.

Drew and his family now have quite the story and a new respect for nature.

“I am not about to go running around chasing a bobcat; that is not something I signed up for,” he said.

Connecticut calls bobcats the state’s top predator, and they encourage people to call in any sightings.

Copyright 2020 News 12 Connecticut via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Winds push Colorado wildfire to largest in state history

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Cameron Peak Fire has burned 256 square miles in northern Colorado as of Thursday. That’s about 40 square miles bigger than one in western Colorado that held the previous record.

Politics

Dueling town halls for Trump, Biden after debate plan nixed

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, ALEXANDRA JAFFE, BILL BARROW and AAMER MADHANI
The two will take questions in different cities on different networks Thursday night.

National

Sen. Mitch McConnell on coronavirus relief plan

Updated: 12 minutes ago

National

Former roommate of accused Capital One hacker sentenced

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The former roommate of a woman accused of hacking the Capital One banking company and at least 30 other organizations has been sentenced to four years in prison for illegally possessing firearms, according to federal prosecutors.

National

‘Jagged Little Pill’ leads Tony Awards nominations with 15

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By MARK KENNEDY
The nominations were pulled from just 18 eligible plays and musicals, a fraction of the 34 shows the season before.

Latest News

National

Cameron Peak fire grows to Colorado's largest

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
The Cameron Peak Fire burning in Larimer County became the largest wildfire in Colorado history on Wednesday.

National

DOJ charges Texas billionaire in $2 billion tax fraud scheme

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Federal prosecutors charged Texas billionaire Robert Brockman in a $2 billion tax fraud scheme that they say is the largest such case against an American.

National

Library misspelled in Indiana library parking lot

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
A library employee says a contractor was responsible for the misspelling.

Coronavirus

Europe reels as it sets virus records, slaps on new rules

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Newly confirmed cases have surged across Europe over recent weeks as the fall kicks in, prompting authorities to bring back measures that had been relaxed over the summer.

National

Falcons shut facility after 2nd positive; Vikings game on

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Falcons' decision to shut their facility follows outbreaks with the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots.

Crime

Suspect in plot to bomb Pueblo synagogue pleads guilty

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
A self-proclaimed white supremacist has pleaded guilty to plotting to bomb a Pueblo synagogue, 11 News sister station CBS Denver is reporting.