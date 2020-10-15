Cameron Peak Fire becomes the largest wildfire in Colorado history on Wednesday night

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Cameron Peak Fire burning in Colorado became the largest wildfire in state history on Wednesday, according to the most recent estimate.

As of Wednesday at about 8 p.m., officials estimated the Cameron Peak Fire had burned about 158,000 acres.

“All Colorado and the world cheer on our brave firefighters in their efforts to protect population centers and contain the fire,” Colorado Gov. Jared Polis wrote on Twitter.

Forecasters expect dry air and strong winds to persist into the weekend. The Cameron Peak Fire is burning west of Fort Collins and the 275-square-mile Mullen Fire is southwest of Laramie, Wyoming.

The latest evacuations in the path of the Cameron Peak Fire affect mostly recreational communities with hundreds of mountain cabins east of Rocky Mountain National Park. Thick smoke is again blowing into Colorado cities, including Fort Collins.

The cause of the Cameron Peak Fire remains under investigation. It was first reported on Aug. 13.

The top 10 fires in Colorado history are as followed:

Cameron Peak Fire (currently burning, 158,000 acres as of 10/14)

Pine Gulch (2020, 139,007 acres)

Hayman (2002, 137,760 acres)

Spring Creek (2018, 108,045 acres)

High Park (2012, 87,250 acres)

Missionary Ridge (2002, 71,739 acres)

416 Fire (2018, 52,778 acres)

Bridger (2008, 46,612 acres)

Last Chance (2012, 44,000 acres)

117 Fire (42,795 acres)

These fires are largest by acreage, not by property destruction and/or loss of life. The state has a separate ranking for the most destructive wildfires, of which the Black Forest Fire (2013, 14,280 acres) and Waldo Canyon Fire (2012, 18,247 acres) top.

