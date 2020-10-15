Advertisement

Colorado Springs Utilities customers now at risk for service shutoffs; payment plans in place

By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 9:40 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - If you’re a customer of Colorado Springs Utilities, you could be at risk for service shutoffs if you don’t pay your bills. So, payment plans are now in place to help customers keep their services, if still struggling during the pandemic.

In March, CSU suspended the disconnection of utility services for non-payment in response to the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then into June, Gov. Jared Polis ordered no service shutoffs throughout the state if people couldn’t pay their bills.

CSU continued Polis’ order up until now. Starting mid-October, CSU will restart the processes for disconnecting services.

Customers can avoid disconnections by paying their bills through payment plans, spread out over six, 12, 18 months or more.

“We know how important our services our to our customers especially during times when people might be working from home and doing school from home,” said Danielle Oller of CSU.

If you are not already on a payment plan and are concerned about your bills, contact CSU immediately. For more information and further details on payment assistance, click here.

