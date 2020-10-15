Colorado man sentenced to 300+ years for human trafficking

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A 30-year-old Colorado man was just handed one of the longest sentences ever for human trafficking.

At 304 years, human trafficking and forgery ring leader Chauncey Price will spend the rest of his life and then some in prison. Douglas County District Court Judge Theresa Slade announced the sentence during a hearing Oct. 8, 10 months after Price was found guilty on 13 counts, including human trafficking for sexual servitude andcriminal attempt to commit pimping of a child.

During his trial, three of his victims recounted their nightmarish ordeal at his hands, forced into having sex with strangers for money that they then had to turn over to Price. The customers were found through ads that Price and his accomplices would place online, ads that offered up women and girls for sex.

“Chauncey promised to take care of me,” one of his victims said in a statement she read at the sentencing. "At first he paid for my drug habit and food and let me stay for free. But nothing is free. … He threatened to kill my sister if I didn’t work for him -- that is when he turned me out. He kept pushing me to sleep with more and more men, up to eight a day. … I couldn’t even use the bathroom without someone watching me. Once I didn’t eat for three days.

"... I want to make it clear that I came forward to save others from him. … He exploited young girls, controlled them and manipulated them. He will continue to do that if he ever gets out.”

Senior deputy district attorney for the 18th Judicial District Kelley Dziedzic asked the judge for a 300-year sentence.

“Any reasonable good person would have looked at these victims and would have extended sympathy or empathy, but Price only looked at them and saw opportunity. His victims will live with the repercussions of his actions for the rest of their lives. They have a lifelong struggle ahead of them.

"He has been given deferred judgments and had them revoked. He has had probation revoked. He had community corrections revoked. He was in prison, and he committed new acts while out on parole. While out on bond in this case, he tried to contact one of his victims. He has repeatedly turned his back on opportunities for rehabilitation. … In this case that stretched over nearly a year, he had numerous chances to step away, but he never chose to change his behavior.”

“Traffickers trade in flesh and destroy souls, by using up their victims to further their criminal enterprises, with no regard whatsoever for the lives of fellow human beings,” said 18th Judicial District Attorney George Brauchler. “What possible rehabilitation can there be for someone who repeatedly and wantonly engages in this inhuman conduct? Spoiler alert: There is none. This is why we build prisons.”

Where Price will now spend the rest of his life.

“This is not a normal sentence, but this was not a normal crime. You are not a defendant who deserves a minimum sentence,” Slade told Price during sentencing. “You were a master at victimizing these women. … There is absolutely nothing this court can do to make these women whole.”

