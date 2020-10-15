Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III cited for DUI

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III has been cited by Denver police for driving under the influence and speeding. The Broncos say they’re considering adding their own punishment to anything the NFL hands down. Police records show Gordon was speeding when he was pulled over in downtown Denver. Gordon joined the team last offseason when he signed a two-year free agent contract worth $16 million. The Broncos didn’t play last weekend because of several coronavirus cases on the Patriots' roster. (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

