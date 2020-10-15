Advertisement

Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III cited for DUI

Gordon did not practice with the team Wednesday.
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:12 PM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III has been cited by Denver police for driving under the influence and speeding. The Broncos say they’re considering adding their own punishment to anything the NFL hands down. Police records show Gordon was speeding when he was pulled over in downtown Denver. Gordon joined the team last offseason when he signed a two-year free agent contract worth $16 million. The Broncos didn’t play last weekend because of several coronavirus cases on the Patriots' roster. (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

