Billboard on route to Trump’s Iowa rally states ‘COVID superspreader event’

A billboard reading “Trump COVID superspreader event” had an arrow pointing directly to the rally at the Des Moines airport.
A billboard reading “Trump COVID superspreader event” had an arrow pointing directly to the rally at the Des Moines airport.(CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 12:15 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) - People heading to President Donald Trump’s rally in Des Moines, Iowa on Wednesday got what could be considered an alarming message.

A billboard reading “Trump COVID superspreader event” had an arrow pointing directly to the rally at the Des Moines airport.

The billboard was paid for by the bipartisan nonprofit Iowa Steering Committee of the Rural America 2020 Campaign.

The group said packing thousands of Iowans into a hangar a week after trump was hospitalized with the coronavirus is “the height of irresponsibility.”

Trump’s doctors said he has tested negative since his hospitalization.

