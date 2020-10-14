Advertisement

Springs police asking for help finding 2 missing boys

From left: Joseph Seager and Jasiah Tenbrink
From left: Joseph Seager and Jasiah Tenbrink(CSPD)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 11:21 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Springs police are calling on the public to help bring two missing boys home.

Eleven-year-old Joseph Seager and 13-year-old Jasiah Tenbrink left their homes Tuesday night and have not been seen since. Though both are believed to have left on their own accord, because of their young ages, police are asking for assistance finding them.

Joseph is described as a white male, 5-foot-1 and 65 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. He was last known to be wearing a long-sleeved hoodie, tie-dye shorts, and black and gold hightop sneakers.

Jasiah is also described as a white male, weighs 130 pounds and is about 5-foot-3, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Jasiah was last seen in a black hoodie with a diamond pattern in the middle; a t-shirt with black on top, white and black camoflague in the middle and white on bottom; gray sweatpants with a black stripe, a red felt-brim hat, and black Adidas sneakers.

Both boys live on Bayfield Way near Quail Lake in the southwest part of town. Bayfield Way is their last known location.

Anyone with information on the boys' whereabouts is asked to call CSPD at 719-444-7000. Anonymous callers may submit information to Crime Stoppers by calling 719-634-STOP.

