SHARE IF YOU CARE: Ford F-150 truck raffle benefiting Special Olympics Colorado

A great raffle benefitting a great organization!

For only $25 you can get a ticket for a raffle to win a 2019 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew. Click here for more information. You must be a Colorado resident to win. Tickets are being sold through Nov. 2 with the drawing scheduled for Nov. 10. If you aren’t purchasing a ticket, just share this article and spread the word!

The raffle is benefitting Special Olympics Colorado athletes!

Rules:

Special Olympics Colorado Truck Raffle tickets are only permitted for purchase to individuals within the State of Colorado. Special Olympics Colorado employees and/or their immediate household are not eligible to win. Special Olympics Colorado Board of Directors and/or their immediate household are not eligible to win. All winners are subject to tax collection as specified by the I.R.S. guidelines. Special Olympics Colorado does not allow any illegal participation in a Truck Raffle. All proceeds benefit Special Olympics Colorado athletes. Winner responsible for all taxes, licenses, and delivery fees. Vehicle must be titled in the USA. Winner need not be present to win. For official rules and regulations, click here.

