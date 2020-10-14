Advertisement

New Pueblo County jail in the works; cheaper than expected

Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk Taylor
Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk Taylor(KKTV)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 11:19 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The plan for a new Pueblo County jail is in the works, and officials say they were able to bring down the expected cost.

Pueblo County Commissioner Garrison Ortiz and the Sheriff announced Wednesday details of new projects, including the new jail and the Joe Martinez Blvd. expansion. Pueblo residents voted no in November 2019 for a new jail, but voted yes to increasing the marijuana retail sales tax from 3.5% to 6%. Some revenue from the marijuana retail sales tax would be allocated to a new jail.

Pueblo officials say the expected cost of the new jail was brought down from $140 million to about $90 million. The jail project would go hand-in-hand with the Joe Martinez Blvd. expansion.

“These are two major projects that would really help connect the Pueblo West area to the Pueblo Blvd. and to the rest of the city. Pretty big for transportation and for public safety," said Pueblo County Commissioner Garrison Ortiz.

One of the ways that officials were able to decrease the cost of the new jail is by taking the administrative offices of the sheriff, and moving them over to the emergency services bureau building.

The current jail has had ongoing issues with sewer systems, infrastructure and more within the tower. The Pueblo County Sheriff has been advocating for a new jail for years, but was always voted no on by residents.

“I understand why they’ve said no. Basically they said, ‘hey stop taxing us.’ Right I get that... They didn’t say no to increasing the tax on marijuana and when they voted they knew it was probably going to go for a new jail, so I think we’ve listened to the voters,” said Sheriff Kirk Taylor.

This is a developing story. We will post more updates in the future as we learn them.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Extreme fire danger today

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Lucy Bergemann
Forecast 10.14.20

Local

Springs police asking for help finding 2 missing boys

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Eleven-year-old Joseph Seager and 13-year-old Jasiah Tenbrink left their homes Tuesday night and have not been seen since.

National

Walmart to spread out deals to avoid Black Friday crowds

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Other retailers like Macy’s have said that their Black Friday deals will be spread out and will encourage more online shopping, but none have given specific details.

State

'Very worrisome’: COVID-19 cases in Colorado exceed 1,000 in last 2 out of 3 days

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Colorado has hit multiple milestones in the ongoing fight against COVID-19, none of them good.

Latest News

Forecast

Windy Wednesday

Updated: 5 hours ago
Live VOD recording of KKTV's newscasts

State

Former Idaho gubernatorial candidate indicted in 1984 killing

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By PATTY NIEBERG
Jonelle Matthews died from a single gunshot wound to her forehead, Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke said. Her remains went undiscovered until 2019.

Local

Missing hiker on Blodgett Peak found safe

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Melissa Henry
Crews searching for missing hiker at Blodgett Peak

News

WATCH: Colorado father rescues his daughter from a fire

Updated: 13 hours ago
A father is being credited with saving his 5-year-old daughter from their burning home.

News

Expect smoke near Cheyenne Mountain on Wednesday for training

Updated: 13 hours ago
KKTV 11 News at 10 (Recurring)

Crime

Manitou Springs City Council discusses the possibility of Incline Fire starting at a homeless camp

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Ashley Franco and Olivia DaRocha
Fire near Manitou Incline