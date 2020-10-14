Advertisement

Kraft pulls ‘Send Noods’ promos amid backlash

By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 11:46 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Kraft Foods is doing away with ads for its “Send Noods” promotional campaign after a backlash on social media.

The company revealed the promotion earlier this month. It invited Kraft Macaroni & Cheese fans to send a free box or a coupon to loved ones amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The ad campaign was based on a play on words, presumably hinting at nude photos. It was a joke, of course, but it inspired angry reactions on social media.

According to BuzzFeed News, some users said the campaign “sexualized mac ‘n’ cheese.”

Kraft has taken down the original ad and social media posts for the promotion, which ran from Oct. 6 to Oct. 11.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

2 US citizens released by Iran-backed militants in Yemen

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Another American detained in Yemen had died in captivity.

Forecast

Extreme fire danger today

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Lucy Bergemann
Forecast 10.14.20

National Politics

LIVE: Barrett tells doubtful Dems she’d keep open mind on Supreme Court

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO, MARK SHERMAN and LAURIE KELLMAN
Democratic senators are trying to dig deeper into the judge’s approach as a legal originalist, but the appellate court justice has declined to directly respond to some questions.

National

White woman charged in racist NYC run-in made a 2nd 911 call

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Amy Cooper drew widespread condemnation and was fired from her job after frantically calling 911 to claim she was being threatened by “an African American man,” who shot a video of their interaction which seemed to undermine her claim.

National Politics

After independent coronavirus test, Trump town hall set for Thursday

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 2 and spent three days at the Walter Reed military hospital, took a coronavirus test Tuesday administered by the National Institutes of Health.

Latest News

National Politics

Barrett refuses to answer election questions

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
Judge Amy Coney Barrett repeatedly avoids answering questions about the president’s right to unilaterally delay an election or unilaterally deny the right to vote Wednesday at the Senate Judiciary Committee.

National

Woman charged in Central Park 911 call

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
Amy Cooper made a second 911 call about a Black birdwatcher in Central Park, prosecutors say.

Local

Springs police asking for help finding 2 missing boys

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Eleven-year-old Joseph Seager and 13-year-old Jasiah Tenbrink left their homes Tuesday night and have not been seen since.

Local

New Pueblo County jail in the works; cheaper than expected

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kasia Kerridge
The current jail has had ongoing issues with sewer systems, infrastructure and more within the tower.

National

3 ways to keep your distance with contactless payments

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gregory Karp, NerdWallet
COVID-19 has prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to advise using touchless payments whenever possible in the brick-and-mortar world.