Fla. teen’s face slashed in random attack while walking home

By WESH Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 12:01 AM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ORANGE CITY, Fla. (WESH) - Police in Florida are looking for a man suspected of deeply cutting the side of a 15-year-old boy’s face in what appears to have been a random attack.

Michael Benson is still rattled by what happened to his 15-year-old son Saturday afternoon. Police say an unknown suspect cut the side of the teenager’s face while he was walking home from playing basketball alone at Mill Lake Park in Orange City, Florida.

“The person came over around the right side of him, and he thought he was hit, punched. As soon as it happened, he grabbed his face and ran,” Benson said.

The teenager fled to his father’s store about three blocks away, where it became clear the “punch” was a slash. Paramedics took the 15-year-old to the hospital, where he needed dozens of stitches.

“Everything was bloody. He lost so much blood,” Benson said.

The teenager has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

Police say the attack appears to have been random. The 15-year-old described the suspect as a Black man, possibly in his 20s, who is about 6 feet tall with short hair.

“I just want to find this person, get him off the street. He’s still here. Whoever did this is somewhere near here,” Benson said.

Police say one area surveillance camera had video of the teenager running and holding his face but didn’t show anyone else. They are asking anyone who lives near the park to check their own surveillance cameras to see if there’s video of the suspect.

