Colorado dad hospitalized after rescuing 5-year-old daughter from burning home

Dad’s quick thinking got everyone out alive
By Spencer Wilson
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:20 PM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
A daughter is calling her father a superhero. To 5-year-old Karis Dugan, it’s pretty simple.

“He protects me,” she explained.

Her father, Charles Dugan, was able to pull her and two dogs out of their burning home at the end of September. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating what the cause is.

“I was just doing reactions that any dad would do,” Dugan told 11 News. “What was I going to do, sit there? Ha!”

Aside from his modest interpretation of the rescue, Dugan still woke up to a smoke-filled home, and slammed into a wall. That cut required stitches in the hospital.

The fire happened at a mobile home park near Fort Carson back on Sept. 26. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

