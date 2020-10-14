Advertisement

Facebook bans ads discouraging vaccinations

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 1:57 AM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Facebook says it will ban ads on its platform that discourage vaccinations — with an exception carved out for advocacy ads about government vaccine policies.

The company already bans ads about vaccine “hoaxes,” such as the false idea that vaccinations cause autism. The latest policy expands the ban to ads that discourage vaccines for any reason.

But Facebook also said Tuesday that ads that “advocate for or against legislation or government policies around vaccines” — including a COVID-19 vaccine — will still be allowed. These ads will still have to be approved by the company as political advertisements and include a “paid for by” label on who is funding them.

And unpaid posts by people or groups that discourage vaccinations will also still be allowed — the new policy only includes paid advertisements.

The social network said it will also run an information campaign encouraging people to get their flu shots this year.

Facebook has taken other steps to try to stop the spread of vaccine and coronavirus-related misinformation on its platform. Last year, it said it would begin hiding groups and pages that spread misinformation about vaccinations from the search function of its site.

Since the pandemic began, the company has tightened its rules around COVID-related misinformation. For instance, it promotes articles that debunk COVID-19 misinformation, of which there are thousands, on a new information center called “Get The Facts.” It also bans what it deems “dangerous” misinformation about the virus and has removed posts by President Donald Trump under this policy.

Some experts were skeptical about the move.

Facebook is addressing the anti-vaxxers of 2014 and 2015 and not the anti-vaxxers of 2020, said David A. Broniatowski, an associate professor at George Washington University’s school of engineering and applied science who has published several studies on vaccine misinformation.

Broniatowski published a study in 2019 that found that the majority of anti-vaccine misinformation being pushed in advertisements on Facebook were coming from two groups, including one led by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and a California-based organization called Stop Mandatory Vaccination.

“Facebook by banning anti-vaccine ads is probably not banning more than half of the ads,” he said. “I understand where they are coming from that they want to promote civil engagement but at the same time, if their intention is to reduce the amount of anti-vaccine misinformation, they are not addressing the largest source of that misinformation.”

__

Associated Press Writer Beatrice Dupuy contributed to this story from New York.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Walmart to spread out deals to avoid Black Friday crowds

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Other retailers like Macy’s have said that their Black Friday deals will be spread out and will encourage more online shopping, but none have given specific details.

National

Day 3: Barrett faces more questions on abortion, healthcare, 2020 election

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett is seeking to assure senators she'll maintain judicial independence.

National

Marine relieved of command after sea-tank sinking that killed 9

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The military is investigating what caused the amphibious vehicle to sink off California's San Clemente Island after completing routine training in July.

National

Russian-US crew launches on fast track to the space station

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV
For the first time, they tried a two-orbit approach and docked with the space station in just a little over three hours after lift-off.

National

Soyuz launches crew to International Space Station

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
A NASA astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts launched for the International Space Station Wednesday morning.

Latest News

National

Some treatment trials experience setbacks as COVID-19 cases rise

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
As more than 30 states in the U.S. have seen a rise in new COVID-19 cases in the past week, health experts warn the surge could overwhelm hospitals.

National Politics

Barrett back on Capitol Hill for senators’ final questions

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The judge describes herself as taking a conservative, originalist approach to the Constitution.

Local

Crews searching for missing hiker at Blodgett Peak

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Melissa Henry
Crews searching for missing hiker at Blodgett Peak

Forecast

High fire danger continues

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lucy Bergemann
Forecast 10.13.20

National

Fla. teen’s face slashed in random attack while walking home

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WESH Staff
Police are asking anyone who lives in the area to check their home surveillance cameras to see if there’s video of the suspect.