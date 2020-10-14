Advertisement

Crews searching for missing hiker at Blodgett Peak

David Jolly, 66, was reported missing Tuesday
David Jolly, 66, is believed to have started his hike on Blodgett Peak around noon Oct. 13, 2020. Jolly later called his daughter to report being lost.
David Jolly, 66, is believed to have started his hike on Blodgett Peak around noon Oct. 13, 2020. Jolly later called his daughter to report being lost.(Jolly family)
By Melissa Henry
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 3:34 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs firefighters and El Paso County Search and Rescue crews are resuming a search at 7 a.m. Wednesday for a missing hiker at Blodgett Peak.

The hiker’s name is David Jolly. He is described as a thin 66-year-old white man with gray hair and a beard. He could be wearing a red plaid shirt, jeans, and white shoes.

Police say his daughter reported him missing Tuesday after Jolly called her to say he was lost on his hike. It’s believed he went on his hike around noon Tuesday.

If you have any additional pictures of David Jolly, please send them to news@kktv.com. These photos could help locate him.

If you have any information on Jolly, call Colorado Springs Police at 719-444-7000.

