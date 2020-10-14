Colorado school district superintendent facing DUI charges

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (Gazette) - After hitting a tree in his SUV and failing several roadside sobriety checks, Woodland Park School District RE-2 Superintendent Stephen Woolf is facing DUI charges, according to a case report from the Teller County Sheriff’s Office.

Woolf, 58, was arrested six weeks ago by Teller County Sheriff’s Office deputies and issued a summons to appear in court on suspicion of “driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with an excessive blood alcohol content.”

Woolf recorded a blood alcohol level of 0.114 after voluntarily providing two breathalyzer samples at the Teller County jail, the report states. The blood alcohol content was 0.034 above Colorado’s legal limit of 0.08.

