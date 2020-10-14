Advertisement

Colorado school district superintendent facing DUI charges

WPSD Superintendent Steve Woolf
WPSD Superintendent Steve Woolf(Woodland Park School District)
By Debbie Kelley
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 8:43 PM MDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (Gazette) - After hitting a tree in his SUV and failing several roadside sobriety checks, Woodland Park School District RE-2 Superintendent Stephen Woolf is facing DUI charges, according to a case report from the Teller County Sheriff’s Office.

Woolf, 58, was arrested six weeks ago by Teller County Sheriff’s Office deputies and issued a summons to appear in court on suspicion of “driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with an excessive blood alcohol content.”

Woolf recorded a blood alcohol level of 0.114 after voluntarily providing two breathalyzer samples at the Teller County jail, the report states. The blood alcohol content was 0.034 above Colorado’s legal limit of 0.08.

Click here to read the full article by 11 News partner The Gazette.

