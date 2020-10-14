Colorado daycare provider suspected of child abuse resulting in the death of a baby girl

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Investigators believe a Colorado daycare provider is responsible for the death of a 3-month-old girl.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 34-year-old Amanda Anderson on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office shared a few details on the incident that happened on Aug. 26. Deputies were called to the 1400 block of Lexington Drive in Douglas County on a medical assist for a baby. South Metro Fire Authority had taken the baby, unconscious and not breathing, to a local hospital. The 3-month-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The baby was in the care of Anderson at the time.

“It was also learned that Anderson had been issued five cease and desist orders through the Colorado Department of Human Services prior to this date and two additional cease and desist orders since,” the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a release.

Anderson is facing a charge of child abuse resulting in death and she is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.