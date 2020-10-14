Bass Pro Shops in Colorado Springs looking to hire dozens of people, hiring event on Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s are looking to hire 7,000 people across the country this Thursday, including dozens of people in Colorado Springs.

The company is in search of 52 candidates for positions in several retail departments at the Colorado Springs Bass Pro Shops location. Those interested in applying can do so by clicking here or going to an in-person event for National Hiring Day.

The in-person hiring event is taking place at 13012 Bass Pro Dr. on Thursday from 10 in the morning until 7 p.m.

