Advertisement

Accused Kenosha gunman won’t face charges in Illinois

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 file photo, Kyle Rittenhouse carries a weapon as he walks along Sheridan Road in Kenosha, Wis., during a night of unrest following the weekend police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, faces a hearing Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 on whether he should be sent to Wisconsin to stand trial on homicide charges that could put him in prison for life. (Adam Rogan/The Journal Times via AP, File)
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 file photo, Kyle Rittenhouse carries a weapon as he walks along Sheridan Road in Kenosha, Wis., during a night of unrest following the weekend police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, faces a hearing Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 on whether he should be sent to Wisconsin to stand trial on homicide charges that could put him in prison for life. (Adam Rogan/The Journal Times via AP, File)(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 8:50 AM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — Prosecutors say a 17-year-old accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, won’t face charges in his home state of Illinois.

The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office said Tuesday an investigation revealed the gun used in the Kenosha shooting was purchased, stored and used in Wisconsin.

It says there’s no evidence the gun was ever physically possessed by Kyle Rittenhouse in Illinois.

The Antioch teen remains held in a juvenile detention center in Lake County, Illinois, without bond due to pending criminal charges in Kenosha.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

2 US citizens released by Iran-backed militants in Yemen

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Another American detained in Yemen had died in captivity.

Forecast

Extreme fire danger today

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Lucy Bergemann
Forecast 10.14.20

National Politics

LIVE: Barrett tells doubtful Dems she’d keep open mind on Supreme Court

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO, MARK SHERMAN and LAURIE KELLMAN
Democratic senators are trying to dig deeper into the judge’s approach as a legal originalist, but the appellate court justice has declined to directly respond to some questions.

National

White woman charged in racist NYC run-in made a 2nd 911 call

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Amy Cooper drew widespread condemnation and was fired from her job after frantically calling 911 to claim she was being threatened by “an African American man,” who shot a video of their interaction which seemed to undermine her claim.

National Politics

After independent coronavirus test, Trump town hall set for Thursday

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 2 and spent three days at the Walter Reed military hospital, took a coronavirus test Tuesday administered by the National Institutes of Health.

Latest News

National Politics

Barrett refuses to answer election questions

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
Judge Amy Coney Barrett repeatedly avoids answering questions about the president’s right to unilaterally delay an election or unilaterally deny the right to vote Wednesday at the Senate Judiciary Committee.

National

Woman charged in Central Park 911 call

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
Amy Cooper made a second 911 call about a Black birdwatcher in Central Park, prosecutors say.

National

Kraft pulls ‘Send Noods’ promos amid backlash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN Staff
Kraft Foods is doing away with ads for its “Send Noods” promotional campaign after a backlash on social media.

Local

Springs police asking for help finding 2 missing boys

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Eleven-year-old Joseph Seager and 13-year-old Jasiah Tenbrink left their homes Tuesday night and have not been seen since.

Local

New Pueblo County jail in the works; cheaper than expected

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kasia Kerridge
The current jail has had ongoing issues with sewer systems, infrastructure and more within the tower.

National

3 ways to keep your distance with contactless payments

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gregory Karp, NerdWallet
COVID-19 has prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to advise using touchless payments whenever possible in the brick-and-mortar world.