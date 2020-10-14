Advertisement

Crews quickly contain brush fire in the Black Forest area Wednesday night

Photo of a grass fire in the Black Forest area on 10/14/20
Photo of a grass fire in the Black Forest area on 10/14/20(EPC Wildland Fire)
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:00 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to what was thought to be two brush fires in the Black Forest area Wednesday evening. Fire officials on scene later clarified there was only one fire that had spread in two different areas.

The grass fire was burning in a neighborhood near Swan Road and Herring Road close to Pinery Circle. It was reported just before 5 p.m. and contained about 20 minutes later. According to fire crews on the scene, the blaze scorched about two to three acres.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Crews were able to quickly contain another small fire Monday night in the Black Forest area. The cause of that fire is also under investigation.

This is a developing story and as more information becomes available this article will be updated.

